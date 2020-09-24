Authorities searching for driver after vehicle ends up submerged in water following chase

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A vehicle pursuit came to an end early Thursday morning after the suspect’s car ended up in water off Indian Hut Road.

Authorities are still searching for that driver.

Deputies in Williamsburg County pursued a burglary suspect on Highway 521 into Georgetown County around 3:45 a.m.

Georgetown County deputies deployed spike strips, disabling three of the vehicle’s tires, according to Jason Lesley with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities lost contact with the vehicle after the suspect turned off their headlights. It was later located submerged in Black River near Pump House Landing off Indian Hut Road.

Georgetown County Fire Department divers responded and found no occupants in the vehicle, a 2001 Dodge Ram that was reported stolen in Georgetown County several days ago.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol responded to aid in recovery of the vehicle.

Around 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, GCSO and the Department of Natural Resources recovered the vehicle, which they identified as stolen. They also recovered stolen items from the truck.