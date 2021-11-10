Back in the 70s tomorrow

The warm weather will continue through the end of the week. The area of high pressure that has brought the sunny, warm weather this week will move offshore tonight. This will shift winds to the south and bring in more moisture. Higher humidity will lead to patchy fog tonight, and more clouds tomorrow. There will be a slight chance for a shower tomorrow, but the better chance for rain will be tomorrow night. A few showers will continue Friday morning with a cold front. It will stay warm through Friday with highs in the 70s. Cooler weather will move in for the weekend. A second cold front will move through, probably dry, on Saturday. Temperatures will be close to normal on Saturday, then cooler Sunday with highs in the 60s. The cool weather will continue next week with a warm up toward the end of the week.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild with patchy fog. Lows 48 inland, 54 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the mid 70s.

Friday, partly sunny and warm with a few showers. Highs in the mid 70s.