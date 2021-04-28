The warm weather will continue through the rest of the week. High pressure offshore will control our weather through tomorrow. This will keep skies clear tonight, and will bring plenty of sunshine tomorrow. It will be mild tonight with lows in the 60s, and temperatures will be back in the 80s tomorrow. A cold front will move through Friday, but will likely move through dry. Rain showers along the front will dry up as they move through the Carolinas. It will windy and warm Friday with highs back in the 80s. Cooler weather will move in Friday night, and high temperatures will be in the 70s on Saturday with plenty of sunshine. A storm system will move by to our west Monday, bringing a chance for showers. Next week will be warm and humid with scattered showers through mid week.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 61 inland, 66 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, windy and warm. Highs 88 inland, 82 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny, windy and warm with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the mid 80s.