Back into the 70s Thursday

One more warm day before cooler weather arrives. Tonight will be mainly clear and mild with low temperatures in the 50s. We will warm into the 70s tomorrow, but there will be more clouds around, and a slight chance for a shower. A cold front will move through tomorrow night. For most spots it will come through with no rain. Friday will be much cooler with highs only in the low 60s even with plenty of sunshine. The sunny, cool weather will continue into the weekend with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s. Another cold front will move through on Monday with a better chance for rain. The coolest weather so far this season will move in for the middle of next week with highs in the 50s.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 52 inland, 58 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm with a stray shower. Highs 78 inland, 74 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs in the low 60s.