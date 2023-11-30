MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — The organizers of a unique holiday event set for Saturday in Murrells Inlet hope to bring the community together to enjoy hot chocolate and meet some therapy horses.

The Barnabas Horse Foundation began hosting the event four years ago with the idea of opening the facility’s gates for everyone to learn who they are, what they do and to share the magic of horses.

“[It’s] one of the few times a year we allow the public to come in and meet our horses and see the interactions that they have,” said Hannah Blancett, the foundation’s intake coordinator. “Just because of what we do, we are a very private facility.”

The foundation provides equine-assisted services and works primarily with crime survivors and victims of bullying, neglect, assault and human trafficking. It also offers programs tailored for veterans and first responders.

“We have equine-assisted psychotherapy, equine-assisted learning and equine-assisted life coaching,” said Jenn Farro, the foundation’s community outreach coordinator. “A lot of the work that we do is ground-based work with our clients, and so most of our horses we don’t ride.”

According to the foundation, it’s the only alternative therapy program in South Carolina funded through a victim of crime advocacy grant from the state attorney general’s office.

Farro said being out in the community helps keep all of their services and programs free.

“The more the community is aware of the services that we provide then the more the community comes out and helps us,” Farro said.

Everything the foundation does is based on building relationships.

“We see that working with the horses, working on the relationship with the horses … echoes through other relationships,” Blancett said.

The event will run from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday. There will be a hot chocolate bar, cookies, 25 therapy horses, demonstrations and free photos with Santa. There is no charge for admission.