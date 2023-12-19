MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — For a business that has been open just a little more than a month, the folks at Voodoo Brewing Company in Murrells Inlet know how to make some magic.

“I think it’s kind of eccentric here,” owner Michael Dapolite said. “It’s kind of a vibe. You don’t need to dress fancy here. We just tried to create a fun atmosphere just for people to enjoy each other’s company and good food and good beer.”

Good food and good beer. That’s their mission, and they’ve got it all, including bright blue cocktails, a seasonal apple pie drink with some whipped cream and cinnamon and even a green beer.

“Imagine a green jolly rancher and then with a little bit of sour,” Dapolite said.

There’s also plenty to eat at the Voodoo Brewing Company, including homemade pizza, freshly tossed wings and crispy Voodoo nachos that help create the special vibe.

“It’s like a job that’s not actually a job,” said Macy Stopko, the assistant front-of-house supervisor. “It feels like you’re not working, which makes it even more fun.”

If you’re wondering why everyone gets along so well, it’s because it’s a family affair. The owners moved south to Murrells Inlet from Connecticut just to start the business.

“We knew this was a great spot,” Dapolite said. “We’ve been coming here most of our lives to Murrells Inlet. We knew it was a great place with great people down here.”

What’s it like working with family?

“I was a little worried at first, but it’s actually a lot better than I thought,” Bar manager Dierdre Rivera said. “We communicate well. We all want what’s best for the business, My brother and I bartend together on Wednesday nights, and honestly, we have a blast.”

They want their customers to have a blast, too. There are 24 beers on tap, a rotating list of craft cocktails and trivia every Monday night.

The Voodoo Brewing Company is in Murrells Inlet on Highway 17 Bypass near the MarshWalk.