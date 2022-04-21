MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW)–A new high pressure of tropical origin has settled into the Carolinas. This caused the temperatures to increase today and finally got the coast into the 70s. With this pressure center, dewpoints will increase, but currently, dew points are still in the lower 50s, so the air still feels pleasant. tonight, the beaches will be mostly clear with temperatures in the mid-50s, and the Pee Dee will see temperatures in the lower 50s.

Sunshine continues all the way through the weekend and the warming trend will persist. Friday, inland cities will be breaking the low 80s and the Grand Strand will bump to the mid-70s. Overnight lows for the weekend will be the low 60s at the coast, and upper 50s inland. Saturday and Sunday, the beaches will be in the upper-70s and mid-80s inland.

All cities are forecasted to be in the 80s Monday. The Pee Dee will be close to 90 degrees. A cold front approaching from the west will bring scattered evening showers on Tuesday and temperatures will gradually decline, back into the 70s from Wednesday to Thursday.