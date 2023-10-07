GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One bicyclist is dead after a Friday night crash on Highway 521 in Georgetown County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred two miles east of Andrews at about 11:10 p.m. A bicyclist and a 2017 Infinity SUV were involved in the crash, according to SCHP.

The 2017 Infinity SUV and the bicyclist were both travelling east on Highway 521 when the SUV struck the bicyclist in the rear, SCHP said.

No additional details were released, and the collision remains under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver of the SUV was the only person in the vehicle and was not injured.

