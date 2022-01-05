Big changes are coming

Tomorrow will be mild and partly cloudy, but there is a big cooldown approaching in time for the weekend. The low-level clouds that were off the coast last night, moved inland and some of us woke up to a stray shower this morning. Gradually, the skies began to clear and temperatures increased slightly to continue the day. Tonight, we are expecting temperatures along the beaches in the low 40s, and inland will see temperatures dip into the upper 30s. Our region will be overall cold and partly cloudy as we head into Thursday. Friday and Saturday will be significantly colder in response to a passing cold front. There will be little to no precipitation associated with the passage of this front. Sunday entails a brief warmup ahead of another frontal system. Chances for rain will increase Monday as the front enters the Carolinas. Additionally, temperatures for inland and the Grand Strand will drop into the 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be virtually rain-free and mostly sunny.