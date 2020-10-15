Big cool down arrives tomorrow

It will stay warm and muggy tonight before much cooler weather arrives tomorrow. A strong cold front will push across the Carolinas tomorrow, bringing a sharp cool down heading into the weekend. Tonight will be warm and muggy with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers. Tomorrow will start off warm, and temperatures will make it into the mid 70s in the Pee Dee in the morning, and to around 80 along the coast by lunch time. It will be mostly cloudy and we will see a few showers. As the cold front passes, winds will increase, and temperatures will drop… it should cool into the 60s in the afternoon. Temperatures will continue to fall tomorrow night with many places cooling into the 40s. Saturday will be mostly sunny, but cool with highs only in the 60s. The warm up will begin Sunday and continue next week. By Tuesday, temperatures will be back in the 80s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with a few showers. Lows 65 inland, 68 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and breezy with a few showers. Highs 74 inland, 80 beaches… but temperatures will fall in the afternoon.

Saturday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.