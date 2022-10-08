GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities closed a boat ramp near Murrells Inlet early Saturday morning after a vehicle drove down the ramp and into the Waccamaw River, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said.

Everyone got out of the vehicle and made it safely back to shore after the incident, which happened at about 3 a.m. at the Wacca Wache Marina, the sheriff’s office said.

The vehicle remained submerged and the ramp was closed for the safety of boaters in the area. A dive team was expected to arrive at about 8 a.m. to assist with the removal of the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said boaters should seek alternate launches at Hagley Landing or Georgetown until the ramp is reopened.

No additional information was immediately available.

