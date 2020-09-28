Body of one missing boater found in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The body of one missing boater in Georgetown County has been recovered, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

The body of Marquis Mickel, 35, was recovered, deputies said. The search for the second boater continues.

The search for the boaters began over the weekend. An “area of interest” was identified in the Winyah Bay area.

Marquis Mikel and Kinsley Johnson, both around 33-years-old, were last seen on Saturday aboard a green 8-foot jon boat with one silver outboard motor in the vicinity of Sampit River.

