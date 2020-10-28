Body recovered from Black River

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office recovered a body from the Black River on Wednesday after the body was found by boaters, according to the office.

The office had not identified the man’s body as of noon Wednesday. Coroner Kenny Johnson was on his way to the scene, according to the office.

The office’s marine patrol unit had been conducting searches on Tuesday in the area near the Pea House Landing using side-scan sonar in a search for 21-year-old Michael Hechler, who had been reported missing by his family on Sunday.

A vehicle belonging to Hechler was found Monday in the river and appeared to have been involved in an accident at the boat landing, according to deputies.

