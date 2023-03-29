GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office recovered a body from Choppee Creek on Wednesday, deputies said.

The remains were found near the scene of a single-car crash reported near the intersection of Rose Hill Road and Choppee Road at about 7:10 a.m. Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies conducted an extensive search for the driver using marine, ground and drone resources to find the person, deputies said. The search was in response to the car’s owner being reported as missing by family members after the crash.

The identity of the person was not immediately available, and an autopsy on the recovered remains is being scheduled.