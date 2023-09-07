GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Andrews High School students were dismissed at noon Thursday after a bomb threat earlier in the day led authorities to evacuate them to nearby Andrews Middle School, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said.

Those who ride buses are being sent on their regular routes, and other students can be picked up by a parent at the Rosemary Middle School Auditorium, the sheriff’s office said.

The school was evacuated after someone called in the bomb threat at about 10 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office. A school resource officer immediately alerted dispatch after the threat was received.

Extra deputies were assigned to protect students, and two bomb-detection dogs were being called in to help with the investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

No additional information was immediately available.

