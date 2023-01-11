We will warm up tomorrow, then cool back down again on Friday. Tonight will be partly cloudy, and not as cold as the past two nights. Lows temperatures will stay in the 40s. Tomorrow will be partly sunny, breezy and warm ahead of a cold front. High temperatures will warm into the 70s. That front will move through tomorrow night with some rain. Most of the rain will be gone by Friday morning, and it will clear on Friday as cooler weather returns. Highs will be near 60 on Friday. Cold weather will build into the weekend with highs only near 50 on Saturday, and night time lows below freezing. Warmer weather will return next week with highs back in the 60s.

Tonight, partly cloudy and not as cold. Lows 45 inland, 48 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, breezy and warm. Highs in the low 70s.

Friday, showers ending early, then clearing and cooler. Highs near 60.