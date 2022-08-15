MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) — Brookgreen Gardens will host yoga sessions on Saturdays throughout the fall.

Called ‘Yoga in the Garden,’ the one-hour Hatha-based yoga practice will take place every Saturday from Sept. 3 through Oct. 29.

“Similar to yoga, entering Brookgreen Gardens is a transformative experience,” instructor Maura Utley said. “It’s a sanctuary that brings peace, joy, and solace to our lives and harkens to the euphoria one feels when they step onto their mat.”

Registration is required, and classes are limited to 20 participants. Yoga in The Garden is free for Brookgreen Gardens members. A general garden entrance ticket must be purchased for non-members.

Details on Yoga in The Garden can be found at brookgreen.org