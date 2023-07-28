MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A new habitat for ed wolves will open to the public on Saturday at the Lowcountry Zoo at Brookgreen Gardens in Murrells Inlet, officials said.

The four-acre Red Wolf Ridge exhibit is home to three male red wolves. Visitors will be able to learn about the animals, which are native to South Carolina’s Lowcountry. The new exhibit also means that the zoo is one of only five institutions in the state to be accredited by the national Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Brookgreen Gardens CEO Page Kiniry said red wolves used to roam along all of the east coast but they were pushed out by development and farming. She said that although the captive wolves can be found at different facilities across the country, they are managed as a single population.

Putting together Brookgreen Gardens’ new exhibit has been a long process that was a part of the zoo’s master plan for more than a decade, Kiniry said. Officials initially worked on the exhibit with a landscape designer while also fundraising for the project.

“Because we’re a national historic site, we wanted to do an archaeological dig, to make sure we weren’t disturbing [anything] because once the animals are there, we don’t want anybody out there doing archaeological work there,” Kiniry said. “So, because the animals arrived, we wanted to make sure we completed that study.”

Kiniry said Brookgreen Gardens is proud to be part of the effort to preserve the species while also educating the public.

The exhibit is in cooperation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife and Association of Zoos and Aquariums Red Wolf SAFE (Saving Animals from Extinction) program.