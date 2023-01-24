MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Brookgreen Gardens will host several educational programs and exhibitions to celebrate Black History Month, according to a news release.

“Black History Month is an important time for us to teach about the people who lived and worked on these lands before the Huntingtons founded what is now Brookgreen Gardens,” Brookgreen Gardens President and CEO Page Kiniry said in a news release.

The programs Brookgreen Gardens will host include:

: Gullah Customs, Language, and Remedies — Local Gullah historian, Glander Pressley, will talk about the customs, traditions, and language of the Gullah culture and discuss the natural medicinal home remedies used within the culture. Pressley interprets the history of enslaved captives from the West Coast of Africa who were trafficked to various locations to plant sugar cane, cotton, and tobacco and cultivate rice. Feb. 11: The Gullah Geechee Legacy of Jazz — College of Charleston professor Karen Chandler, Ph.D., will host a 60-minute lecture about the history of the Jenkins Orphanage in Charleston. Founded by Rev. Daniel Jenkins, the orphanage created a haven for Black orphans and formed the Jenkins Orphanage Band as a fundraising effort. The band went on to incubate the talents of famous African American musicians, position Southern Jazz to the rest of the world, and even create a new dance step that would come to define the “Roaring Twenties.”

Brookgreen Gardens is also hosting a special exhibition called “Collectively Disconnected” through March 31 in the Wall Lawcountry Center. It is a collection of works by Lowcountry artist Arun Drummond, who is the former manager of the Chuma Gullah Gallery, where his work premiered. He has spent nearly 20 years educating the public about the rich and truly unique culture of the coastal South. His work can be viewed in the historic Charleston City market as well as the Lybensons art gallery at the Gullah Geechee Visitors Center on St Helena Island in Beaufort.

Brookgreen Gardens also offers several year-round exhibits and tours that celebrate Black History.

“We hope during February, and throughout the year, we continue to make thought-provoking cultural programming and experiences accessible to those living in and visiting the Lowcountry,” Kiniry said in the release.