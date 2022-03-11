MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A goat at Brookgreen Gardens gave birth to triplets earlier this week, according to a Brookgreen Gardens representative in a press release.

Brookgreen Gardens has participated in a Spanish goat breeding program since 2011, according to the release. The program helps sustain and bring diversity to the rare breed.

Tammy, a goat, gave birth to three more Spanish goats at Brookgreen Gardens earlier this week as part of the program.

You can see the new baby goats at the Floyd Family Heritage Farm exhibit at Brookgreen Gardens, according to the press release.