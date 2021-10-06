Bystander reportedly shot after confrontation in Georgetown County, deputies say

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A bystander was reportedly shot Wednesday after a confrontation in Georgetown County, according to deputies.

Deputies were called to a home on Hodge Drive for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon after a confrontation, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. That’s off Highway 701 west of Pawleys Island. A bystander was also reportedly shot in the foot during the incident.

No other information about the incident was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.