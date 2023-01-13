GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents not to fall for a scam that claims to be raising money for cancer victims.

Members of a local church have received emails that appear to be from the pastor asking for donations, the sheriff’s office said. The emails instruct members to buy $200 gift cards and then send pictures of the cards and serial numbers to the scammers.

Gift cards are popular with scammers because “once they have the serial numbers, the buyer cannot recover [the] money,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone who thinks they may have been targeted by the scammers should call the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.