CAUGHT ON CAM: Man removes beach access barriers in Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – The Pawleys Island Police Department shared a video on social media Wednesday, showing a man removing barriers from a closed beach access.

According to the post, it happened at the First Street beach access, which has been closed since Hurricane Dorian.

A timestamp on the video indicates the man removed the barriers on Wednesday evening around 6:40 p.m. He appears to move the barriers by pulling them and then throwing them aside.

The stress must be getting to some folks… First Street Beach access has been closed since Hurricane Dorian. I guess this fella feels it should be open. pic.twitter.com/OiXSk3FRVI — Pawleys Island PD (@PawleysIslandPD) March 26, 2020

Dorian impacted the Carolinas in early September 2019, damaging hundreds of homes in Pawleys Island.