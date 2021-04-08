Chance for thunderstorms Friday

The warm weather will continue, but we will start to see pop up thunderstorms. Partly cloudy skies have returned as moisture increases. This moisture increase will continue tomorrow with higher humidity, partly cloudy skies and a chance for a thunderstorm. A weak cold front will stall to our west Friday and Saturday, keeping it warm and more humid across the Carolinas. The chance for a pop up thunderstorm will continue Saturday, and the warm weather with highs in the 70s and 80s will continue through the weekend. The weak cold front will move through Sunday with a chance for a few showers. We will not see much of a cool down, but it will dry out to start next week. A system moving through by the middle of next week will bring a chance for thunderstorms, and perhaps some cooler weather by the end of next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 58 inland, 62 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 82 inland, 78 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny and warm with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 82 inland, 78 beaches.