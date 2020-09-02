Child porn charges filed against Georgetown man

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — Child porn charges were filed Wednesday against a Georgetown man, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

A search warrant was executed in the 2400 block of Church Street in the City of Georgetown Wednesday, deputies said.

Taurean Kerrington Howard, 36, was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was taken to the Georgetown County Detention Center and is waiting for a bond hearing.

Deputies said investigators also collected several computers, digital media storage devices and other electronics.

The investigation was done in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Internet Crimes Against Children task force agents.