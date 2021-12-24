Christmas weekend weather stays on the “Nice List”

Santa is bringing more sunshine through the Christmas weekend, along with a series of 70s in our stockings. High pressure remains in control, allowing for calm weather and clear skies. Overnight, most areas dip down within a few degrees of 50. A mild Christmas morning as temperatures quickly climb into the 60s before noon and reach 70 by the mid afternoon. The winds will be a bit breezy, out of the southwest at about 10-15 mph,

Sunday is much of the same, as sunny skies continue and highs reach around 70 again. Sunday night is cooler, with overnight lows in the middle 40s. Temperatures cool down a tad for Monday and Tuesday, but still stay in the middle to upper 60s for afternoon highs. We start to see some changes arrive for the final few days of 2021, as our next rain chance arrives on Thursday and lingers into Friday.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with milder overnight temperatures near 50.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Sunny, breezy and warm as highs reach into the low 70s.

CHRISTMAS NIGHT: Clear skies and mild, with overnight lows in the mid 50s.