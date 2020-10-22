City of Georgetown extends mask ordinance another 60 days

The warm, humid weather will continue through the weekend. High pressure will control our weather through Friday, bringing a mixture of clouds and sunshine, high humidity, and above normal temperatures with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s. A weak cold front will approach the Carolinas over the weekend, and will bring a small chance for a shower, but no cool down. The warm weather will continue to start next week. A stronger cold front will push into the area by Wednesday with a better chance for rain, and temperatures closer to normal.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with patchy fog. Lows 62 inland, 66 beaches.