City of Georgetown extends mask ordinance another 60 days

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Georgetown extended its mask ordinance another 60 days during a special meeting Thursday afternoon.

The motion passed unanimously. The mask ordinance was set to expire Oct. 31.

An audio recording for the meeting can be viewed on their Facebook page.

