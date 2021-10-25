Clear Skies & Cooler Highs Ahead

Good Monday evening all! Clear skies are working their way in tonight as temps dip back close to 60 for the coast, dropping more into the mid 50s inland.

An abundance of sunshine will break out tomorrow and remain in place through Wednesday. Both days will experience seasonable fall feels with lower humidity and highs around 70 to the mid 70s.

Get the umbrellas ready for Thursday as we’re actually looking at better potential for accumulating rainfall there, eventually dissipating into Friday. Keep checking back for timing updates on that, as it will eventually help to set up a cool and dry Halloween Weekend!

TONIGHT: Skies clear out late with lows around 60 to the mid 50s.

TOMORROW: Plentiful sunshine with highs averaging in the lower-mid 70s.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Good clearing as lows tumble to the upper and mid-lower 40s.