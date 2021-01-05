Clearing and cold tonight

The cool weather will continue through the rest of the week. The weak storm system that brought a few showers today will move away tonight. Skies will clear and temperatures will fall into the 30s. High pressure will build in for tomorrow and Thursday bringing lots of sunshine tomorrow, but it will stay cool with highs in the 50s. Clouds will increase late Thursday ahead of a storm system that will bring rain Thursday night and Friday. This system will clear for the weekend, but it will stay cool with highs in the 50s. Another storm system will bring more rain to start next week.

Tonight, mainly clear and cold. Lows 33 inland, 38 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and cool. Highs 54 inland, 52 beaches.

Thursday, cool with sunshine followed by increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.