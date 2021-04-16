Clouds and showers return for the weekend

Clouds and showers are moving back in for the weekend. Tonight will be cool and dry with partly cloudy skies, becoming mostly cloudy late. A weak storm system will move by to our south this weekend. This will bring mostly cloudy skies and a chance for a few brief, light rain showers. Most of the weekend will be dry. High temperatures will be in the 60s and low 70s on Saturday, then in the low to mid 70s on Sunday. The storm system will move away late Sunday with sunshine returning Monday. There will be a slight chance for a shower on Tuesday, but much of next week will stay dry with high temperatures in the mid 70s, which is close to normal for this time of year.

Tonight, partly cloudy and cool. Lows 46 inland, 50 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and cool with stray showers. Highs 72 inland, 68 beaches.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. Highs 70-75.