Cloudy, wet weather continues

The cloudy, wet weather will continue into the weekend. Atlantic moisture will continue to flow into the Carolinas for the next several days, bringing plenty of clouds, scattered showers, and keeping temperatures below normal. There is still a small chance for tropical development in all this moisture offshore. If it happens, it will move ashore tomorrow morning… however, it will be a weak system and not change the forecast. We are expecting rain showers anyway. High temperatures will stay in the mid 80s for the next few days. We will dry out a little by Sunday with some more sunshine and temperatures a few degrees warmer, but we will still have the chance for scattered thunderstorms. A cold front will move into the Carolinas Monday into Tuesday with more rain. It will dry out and cool down for the middle of next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered showers. Lows 72 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy, warm and humid with showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 80s.