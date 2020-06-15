Cloudy, wet weather continues Tuesday

A slow moving storm system offshore will keep the cloudy, cool and wet weather going through Tuesday. It will also be breezy tonight and tomorrow with scattered showers. Low temperatures tonight will be in the low 60s, and highs tomorrow will be in the low to mid 70s… both below normal for this time of year. This storm system will start to slowly move away on Wednesday, and our weather will improve for the end of the week. We will see some sunshine Wednesday, and temperatures will warm to near 80. We will still see scattered thunderstorms on Wednesday, but they will be the more typical late day pop up storms. The mix of clouds and sunshine will continue Thursday and Friday with scattered late day storms. The warming trend will also continue. High temperatures by Friday will be in the mid to upper 80s. It will be sunny and warm for the weekend with temperatures in the 80s and low 90s. Rain chances will be lower than they will be during the week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and windy with showers. Lows 59 inland, 62 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy, breezy and cool with showers. Highs 72 inland, 74 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny and warmer with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.