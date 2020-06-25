Coast Guard: Boat overturns near Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A boat overturned Thursday afternoon near the jetties in Murrells Inlet, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard said the 12 foot jon boat overturned in the water and pushed up against rocks.

Several people were able to get out of the boat and were evaluated at the ranger station, according to Mark Nugent with Midway Fire Rescue.

LATEST HEADLINES: