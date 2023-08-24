GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued four people from a sinking catamaran near Georgetown on Wednesday.

According to the Coast Guard, a commercial salvage company alerted watchstanders at Sector Charleston at 10:17 a.m. that a 52-foot catamaran was taking on water near the Winyah Bay northern jetty. Winds were at 25 knots with three- to four-foot seas.

(U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Georgetown)

The Coast Guard “issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Georgetown Response Boat–Small crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Savannah Dolphin helicopter crew to assist. ”

The salvage vessel crew tried to assist the catamaran until the Coast Guard arrived. The catamaran was able to drift off the jetty and anchor while waiting for USCG crews.

Once Coast Guard crews arrived, a member boarded the vessel and determined that the pumps were keeping up with the flooding. The crew member was also able to help start the catamaran’s engine.

The USCG escorted the vessel to calmer waters, where a salvage company took over the escort.

No injuries were reported.