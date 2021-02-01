Coast RTA plans to expand service in Georgetown County

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coast RTA is looking for community feedback on its plans to expand service in Georgetown County.

Service in Georgetown County is currently provided on Route 16 and Route 16 express. Coast RTA is looking to expand to more areas in the county and wants input on what those new areas should be.

“Expanding service in Georgetown is part of our package of operational increases for 2021,” General Manager and CEO Brian Piascik said. “By providing our residents access to employers, healthcare and shopping, we are committed to being a valued community asset.”

Anyone who wants to take the survey can take it on the Coast RTA website.