Cold, frosty weather will continue tonight, but we will warm up by the end of the week. Cold, Canadian high pressure will control our weather through the end of the week. It will be coldest tonight, then temperatures will moderate under sunny skies. Temperatures will drop back into the 30s tonight with frost expected away from the coast, and some spots west of I-95 cooling to near freezing. Low temperatures will be near records again tonight. Tomorrow will be sunny, and it will be cool, but not as cool as the past couple of days. By Friday, high temperatures will warm to near 70. The sunny weather will continue through the weekend, and so will the warming trend. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s for the weekend. The sunny and warmer weather will continue into next week with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight, clear and cold with frost away from the coast. Lows 32 inland, 36 beaches.

Tomorrow, sunny and not as cool. Highs 68 inland, 66 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low 70s.