Cold weather moving in tonight will continue through the middle of the week. The cold front that moved through today will continue to push offshore tonight. It will be windy with temperatures dropping into the 30s. Some spots will cool to near freezing tonight. We will see plenty of sunshine tomorrow, but it will be windy and cold with highs in the low 50s. Temperatures will drop below freezing tomorrow night, even along the Grand Strand. Most places will see low temperatures in the 20s. The sunny, cool weather continues Wednesday with highs in the 50s and lows back down below freezing Wednesday night. It will be a little warmer on Thanksgiving with temperatures warming back into the 60s. A cold front will move through on Friday with a slight chance for a shower, and a cool down for the weekend.

Tonight, partly cloudy, windy and cold. Lows 32 inland, 36 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, windy and cool. Highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday, sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.