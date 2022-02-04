Cold weather returns

Colder weather is returning for the weekend. Rain showers will continue tonight as a cold front moves through the Carolinas. Cooler weather will move in late with lows dropping into the 40s. Skies will clear tomorrow and it will be windy and much cooler with highs in the 50s. Temperatures will drop below freezing tomorrow night with most places in the 20s. The cool weather will continue Sunday with partly sunny skies. A storm system offshore will bring a chance for rain showers on Monday. It will stay cool through next week with highs mostly in the 50s and lows mainly in the 30s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and breezy with rain showers. Lows 38 inland, 44 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, windy and much cooler. Highs in the low 50s.

Sunday, partly sunny and cool. Highs near 50.