Colder Air arrives overnight

A strong cold front has pushed offshore, and is bringing us a taste of Winter. Temperatures will drop this evening as we gradually clear out. It will remain breezy tonight with winds out of the west 10-20mph tonight.

With the winds staying breezy, wind chill readings (What it feels like) will drop into the upper 20s. Sunshine will return Tuesday but it will be much cooler with highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Morning lows will drop into the 20s and low 30s Wednesday morning. Temperatures will slowly climb, starting Thursday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. By Friday, temperatures will warm into the mid 60s ahead of a cold front. This front will bring showers late Friday and could stall into Saturday keeping clouds and rain chances in for Saturday but mainly for the coast.

It will be sunny and cooler once again this weekend as highs only climb to the upper 50s to near 60 on Saturday, mid and upper 50s Sunday.

Tonight, partly cloudy, cold and breezy. Lows: 36-38 inland, 40 beaches.

Tuesday, mostly sunny and chilly. Highs: 47-49.