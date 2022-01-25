Colder weather moving in

Colder weather is moving back in tonight, and temperatures will stay below normal through the weekend. A cold front will move through tonight, clearing the clouds and bringing in cooler weather. Tomorrow will be windy and colder with highs near 50, and temperatures will drop into the 20s tomorrow night. It will stay cool on Thursday even with plenty of sunshine. A storm system will develop offshore on Friday, bringing some rain showers. As this system moves away Friday night, the rain could change to snow before ending, but accumulating snow is not expected. Another blast of cold weather will move in behind this storm for the weekend. High temperatures will only be in the 40s with night time lows in the 20s. Sunny weather will continue to start next week, and it will warm up by the middle of the week.

Tonight, partly cloudy and cold. Low 35 inland, 40 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, windy and colder. Highs 50 inland, 48 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.