MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s an event that is as annual as the Fourth of July.

Each year, on the day after the holiday, community members in Murrells Inlet come together on the MarshWalk to clean up their little slice of paradise.

“Generally, [there are] a lot of people here in the area for the July 4th week,” said Stacy Johnson, executive director of Murrells Inlet 2020, a nonprofit group that aims to promote the conservation of the inlet’s natural environment. “So on [July 5], we always like to go out and clean up the inlet itself. So if you have a boat, Hey, it’s a great opportunity to jump on the boat [and] help clean up some of that firework debris, not just from the fireworks that Merle Ziland puts on, but also from individuals shooting off fireworks as well.”

Volunteers were set to gather at about 9 a.m. Wednesday to begin cleaning up the trash left behind after Tuesday’s festivities that included the annual boat parade and fireworks displays. They’ll be working along the roads, on the boardwalk, and even in the water.

Johnson said cleanup crews never know what they’re going to find.

“You get your normal plastic cups, plastic straws, firework debris, but there’s also a lot of other debris,” Johnson said. “I think we’re gonna see this year just from the hurricane, shoes, clothes, I mean, I found diapers before when I’m doing it.”

Johnson also said that anyone with a boat who wants to help to join in can bring it out and help pick up trash out of the marsh area.

Hannah Simchock, who is studying sustainability at Coastal Carolina University and is a Murrells Inlet 2020 intern, said the area’s ecosystem is unique and needs to be protected. If it isn’t kept clean, it can affect more than the environment.

“If we don’t take care of the inlet, then it will just continue to build up,” she said. “It could impact all of the great seafood that you get when you come to the restaurants, making it impossible to eat”.