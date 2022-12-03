GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Construction has begun on a new four-acre habitat for red wolves in the Lowcountry Zoo located inside Brookgreen Gardens near Murrells Inlet, according to a news release.

The habitat will allow a pack of red wolves to live safely in their natural environment, the release reads. Red wolves are known to be the most endangered species of wolf in the entire world.

The new habitat, expected to be completed by spring 2023, is one of the four key areas of Brookgreen’s $20 million capital campaign, according to the release. The funding is also being allocated to a new contemporary conservatory, American art centers and expanded Lowcountry history exhibits.

Brookgreen’s Lowcountry Zoo is one of just five South Carolina institutions accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the release reads. Therefore, the zoo will play a large role in the effort to save red wolves through breeding, education and conservation.

Less than 300 red wolves are left around the world, according to the news release. Of these, only approximately 21 are living in the wild. The new Lowcountry Zoo habitat will help to protect and revitalize the endangered species in South Carolina and beyond.

The release reads that once construction is completed in the spring, Brookgreen will receive two male wolves from an Ohio zoo, followed by two breeding wolf pairs. However, the wolves will require time to adjust to their new habitat before the exhibit opens to the public.

Brookgreen is still accepting donations for the red wolf project and several other projects. For more information about these projects or to make a donation, click here.