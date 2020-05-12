Cool again tonight, then warming up

It will be cool again tonight, then tomorrow we start a warming trend that will last through the weekend. Skies will stay clear tonight, and the low humidity and light winds will allow temperatures to drop quickly this evening. Low temperature will be in the upper 40s and low 50s tonight. High pressure will control our weather through the weekend, bringing plenty of sunshine. As the center of the high pressure moves offshore on Thursday, warmer, more humid weather will move in. High temperatures will make it into the 70s tomorrow, then 80s for the weekend. Some spots could hit 90 by Monday. A cold front will move through Monday with a chance for a thunderstorm, then a little cooler Tuesday.
Tonight, mainly clear and cool. Lows 48 inland, 52 beaches.
Tomorrow, mostly sunny and mild. Highs 76 inland, 72 beaches.
Thursday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 75-80.