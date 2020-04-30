Cool and sunny Friday, warming up this weekend

Cooler weather will move in tonight, and continue through tomorrow. This morning’s cold front continues to move offshore taking the rain and cloudy skies with it. Temperatures tonight will drop into the 50s with partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow we will see a mix of clouds and sunshine as high pressure brings in drier air. This area of high pressure will control our weather through the weekend with plenty of sunshine and a warm up. Temperatures on Saturday will be close to normal in the 70s to near 80s. It will be warmer Sunday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. A weak cold front will move into the area on Monday, and stall nearby through Wednesday. This will bring hit or miss afternoon thunderstorms.
Tonight, partly cloudy and cool. Lows 50 inland, 54 beaches.
Tomorrow, partly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs 74 inland, 72 beaches.
Saturday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 75-80.