Cool and sunny Friday, warming up this weekend

Clouds will increase this evening with rain and thunderstorms late tonight and Thursday morning. An approaching cold front will bring the rain and thunderstorms, mainly after 2am. Some of the storms could be on the strong side with gusty winds and heavy rain. 1-2 inches of rain is possible. Showers will linger into Thursday, and we will see clearing into the afternoon. It will cool a bit with high temperatures in the mid 70s tomorrow, then low to mid 70s Friday. High pressure will bring sunshine and warmer weather for the weekend. Temperature away from the coast will warm into the upper 80s on Sunday. A weak cold front will move into the area Monday, and will stall nearby through Wednesday. This will bring scattered late day thunderstorms to start next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and windy with rain and thunderstorms. Lows 62 inland, 64 beaches.