Cooler weather is settling in for the weekend. Partly cloudy, breezy and chilly tonight with low temperatures in the 40s. Tomorrow will be windy and cool with sunshine in the morning, then some afternoon clouds. It will be cold tomorrow night with some spots away from the coast cooling into the upper 30s. Widespread frost is not expected, but isolated patches of frost are possible in the coldest locations. The cool weather will persist on Sunday, but it will be mostly sunny, and the wind will calm down. High pressure that brought the weekend cool weather will move offshore on Monday, and we will see a substantial warm up for the rest of the week. High temperatures next week will be in the 70s and 80s, with some inland locations in the mid 80s through midweek. A cold front will bring scattered thunderstorms on Thursday, then slightly cooler weather for Friday.

Tonight, partly cloudy, breezy and chilly. Lows 40 inland, 44 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, windy and cool. Highs 64 inland, 62 beaches.

Sunday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs 68 inland, 66 beaches.