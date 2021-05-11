Cool, wet Wednesday

Rain moving in tonight will continue through tomorrow. Clouds will thicken tonight with showers developing as a storm system approaches the area. This storm will pass to our south tomorrow, bringing a soaking rain for much of the day, and keeping it cool. Temperatures will struggle to hit 60 tomorrow. The storm system will move away Thursday, but a front will remain stalled to our south, keeping clouds and the chance for showers around, and keeping temperatures below normal. Skies will continue to clear on Friday, and the slow warm up will continue. High pressure will bring sunshine and warmer weather for the weekend. Some spots will be back in the 80s with temperatures back to normal. Warm weather will continue to start next week. Thunderstorms are possible by Tuesday with a cold front.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with showers. Lows 52 inland, 56 beaches.

Tomorrow, cloudy and cool with periods of rain. Highs 58 inland, 60 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny and cool with a chance for showers. Highs 70 inland, 68 beaches.