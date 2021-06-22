Cooler, drier weather arrives tonight

Cooler, drier weather is moving in for a couple of days. A cold front will push through this evening with showers and thunderstorms. It will stay mostly cloudy tonight as temperatures fall into the 60s. Clouds tomorrow morning will break up with sunshine returning. It will be cooler than previous days with highs in the low to mid 80s. Humidity will also drop tomorrow, and stay comfortable through Thursday. A warm front will move through on Friday, bringing back the warmer, more humid weather, plus the chance for thunderstorms. The weekend will be warm and humid with high temperatures in the 80s to near 90. The chance for hit or miss storms will continue through the weekend and into next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 64 inland, 68 beaches.

Tomorrow, mild with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs 84 inland, 82 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny and nice. Highs in the low to mid 80s.