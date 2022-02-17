Cooler for the weekend

Warm weather will continue tomorrow, with cooler weather for the weekend. Tonight will be mostly cloudy, windy and mild with a few showers. Scattered showers and even a thunderstorm will continue tomorrow as a cold front moves through. It will be windy and warm with temperatures back into the 70s. The front will push the clouds and showers away for the weekend, we will also cool down. Highs on Saturday will be in the 60s, then 50s on Sunday. Warmer weather will return next week with temperatures back in the 70s, especially by mid week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, windy and mild with scattered showers. Lows 62 inland, 64 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, windy and warm with scattered showers. Highs in the low 70s.

Saturday, mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the low 60s.