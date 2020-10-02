Cooler into the weekend with slight rain chances Sunday

Sunny weather will continue into the weekend, but it will be cooler.

High pressure will build in overnight giving way to mostly sunny skies Saturday and cooler temperatures with northeast winds. High temperatures will only be in the low 70s Saturday.

Sunshine will continue into the weekend, but moisture will return Sunday. We will see more clouds Sunday, and even a chance for a shower, especially along the coast. The clouds and moisture will cause the temperatures to drop a little more, dropping to near 70° for Sunday afternoon.

The moisture will push offshore early Monday, bringing back sunshine for next week. It will be warmer next week with high temperatures closer to 80.

Tonight: mostly and chilly. Lows 48-50 inland, 54-56 beaches

Saturday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday: partly cloudy inland, mostly cloudy coast with a few showers. Highs near 70