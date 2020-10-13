Cooler, less humid Wednesday

Cooler, less humid weather will move in tonight, but a bigger cool down is coming for the weekend. A weak cold front will push offshore tonight. There was no moisture with this front, but it has brought partly cloudy skies. It will be a little cooler tonight with lows in the 50s, plus the humidity will lower overnight. Plenty of sunshine tomorrow with high temperatures in the 70s and low humidity. Warmer weather will return for the end of the week. Many places will be back in the 80s Thursday and Friday. A strong cold front will move through Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler weather will follow this front for the weekend with high temperatures in the 60s Saturday, and 70s Sunday. While it will be cool, it will be sunny for the weekend. A slow moving cold front will approach the Carolinas early next week with rain chances Monday and Tuesday.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 54 inland, 60 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, less humid and not as warm. Highs 78 inland, 76 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 80s.